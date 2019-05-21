CLARION — Elk County Catholic scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to secure a 2-0 victory on the road over Clarion in eight innings the District 9 Class A quarterfinals Tuesday.
The pitcher’s duel saw the two teams combine for just six hits in the extra-inning contest, as ECC’s Hunter Cashmer and Clarion’s Chase Kriebel battled it out.
Cashmer pitched a complete game for the fifth-seeded Crusaders, allowing just two hits and walking one while striking out 10 to record the shutout win.
On the other side, Kriebel was forced to exit after 6 2/3 innings for the fourth seed Bobcats after hitting the pitch count limit, as he surrendered no runs on two hits and four walks while fanning 15.
Elk County Catholic then broke the scoreless tie in extras off Clarion reliever Skylar Rhoades.
With one out in the top of the eights, Tylor Herzing reached on an error before a Will Uberti single put runners on the corners with one away.
With Alec Wehler at the plate, the Crusaders ran a double steal, as Herzing was able to score the eventual game-winning run and Uberti reached second safely.
Wehler followed with a single to plate Uberti and give ECC a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth.
Cashmer put the game away by retiring the side in the home half of the inning to secure the two-run victory and send the Crusaders into the semifinal round.
Aside from Uberti and Wehler’s singles in the extra frame, Taylor Boland was the lone other ECC player to record a hit, as he singled in both the second and seventh innings.
For the Bobcats, Cole Slaugenhoup singled in the fourth and Nate Datko singled in the seventh inning for the team’s only hits on the day.
Elk County Catholic advances to face top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic in the semis Thursday at a site and time to be determined.