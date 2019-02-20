RIDGWAY — The Elk County Council on the Arts is gearing up for its biggest annual fundraiser March 9.
The 2019 gala starts at 7 p.m. at Aiello’s Cafe on North Broad Street. The event is open to the public.
“Each year ECCOTA relies on this fundraiser to assist in funding extensive summer youth programming, artist exhibits and community events scheduled for the summer season,” according to a release provided by Executive Director Sara Frank.
This year, the gala features a popular theme from the past: The Chair Affair. A silent auction will be held which will include chairs decorated by local artists.
“The gala will feature additional silent auction items including original artwork, getaways, gift certificates and more,” the release said.
Individuals selected by the ECCOTA board of directors for their contributions to the arts locally will be presented the Hearts in the Arts awards.
“The awards, founded on ECCOTA’s mission statement, include three categories: experiences, opportunity, and support,” according to the release. “The 2019 honorees will be announced shortly.”
An interactive painting exhibition will be held featuring three local artists, including Pete Winklebauer. The works created during the exhibition will be sold at a live auction.
The event will feature live entertainment by Sleepwalker.
Tickets are available by reservation, online and at the door.
The gala is open to the public.
For more information, call ECCOTA at 814-772-7051, or visit www.eccota.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.