Today

Snow this morning will become a mix of wintry precipitation for the afternoon. High 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.

Tonight

Periods of rain tapering to showers. Areas of freezing rain this evening. Low 31F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.