ST. MARYS — With five berths directly to states for grabs as well as a District 9 Class AA golf title, this Saturday’s second round of the individual portion of the tournament should be an interesting one.
Elk County Catholic’s Mark Kraus shot a 1-over-par 72 and takes a four-shot lead into Saturday. Kane’s Curt Barner shot a 76 and is the next closest contender.
There’s a three-way tie for third with a 78, including defending D9 champion Hayden Siegel of Clarion-Limestone, his teammate Hayden Callen and St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin.
Two players sit tied for sixth with a 79 — Coudersport’s Brady Streich and Ridgway’s Eric Christoff.
The top 12 made the cut for the second round this year and the rest of the field has Kane’s Max Bizzak and Curwensville’s Nate Hryn with an 80, Clarion’s Jackson Fox with an 81, and Punxsutawney’s Jackson Craft and Venango Catholic’s Collin Leiderbach with an 84.
Check the results for all of the other area finishers.
The names are familiar for sure. Barner was second last year after the first round, one shot behind defending champion Connor Alfieri of Smethport, but Siegel turned around an 84 and rallied for a one stroke win over Alfieri with Barner finishing fourth three strokes back.
Siegel didn’t play himself out of the title this year either.
“I felt OK to start with, the driver was fine and the irons, too, but the putting for me today was really bad. It wasn’t the score I wanted,” said Siegel, who placed 25th at states last year. “But I feel confident with the second round because in my practice round here, I shot a 1-under. I was rolling the putter good, so I need to start practicing for Saturday.”
Siegel shot a 2-over 37 on the front nine and a 5-over 41 on the back, which included a four-putt on No. 15.
Callen was a second-day qualifier last year and finished 15th. He shot a 4-over-39 on the front, then parred 10 of his final 11 holes, carding a 3-over 39 on the back.
“This was the third time playing here and my practice round was an 87, so I was just hoping to shoot in the low 80s,” Callen said. “I’m happy with the 78.”
But the round of the day, of course, belonged to Kraus who shot his best-ever score at Bavarian. He shot a 2-over 37 on the front, then blistered the back with four birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 17 and 18 to finish with a 1-under 35.
“This was my best round ever,” Kraus said. “I hit my drives really well and put them right where I wanted it. I was on the green for birdie on pretty much every hole. My chipping was all right. I didn’t necessarily put it where I wanted to, but my putting helped me a lot to get the pars and some birdies.”
Kraus plays in the second round for the first time. Last year, he missed the cut with a first-round 98 at Punxsutawney. He obviously knows it’s far from over.
“There’s a lot more work to be done,” he said. “I can’t celebrate right now and have to prepare right away.”
The low five scorers advance straight to the PIAA Champoinships, a one-day, 18-hole event on Oct. 19 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.