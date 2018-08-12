Members of the Class of 1966 in the DuBois, Brockway, St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Ridgway area – that graduated from Elk County Christian High School in St Marys are invited to a 70th birthday celebration.
The gathering is being held at the Dam Inn located in Glen Hazel on Aug. 29. Deadline for reservations of the ECCH Class of 1966 70th birthday celebration is August 20.
