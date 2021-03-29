Spring is here, at least according to the calendar. But March looks as though it’s going to mess with us, coming in and going out like a lion. In between, the proverbial lamb was romping around with abandon.
Did you hear that wind on Sunday night? There were ice pellets mixed in with the heavy rain. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said we might see some accumulating snow later this week.
This is happening at a time when people are ready to emerge from their year-long hibernation, plant their gardens and go shopping in person. The bad news is, shopping might be a little disappointing for a while and it’s going to cost you more to get to your favorite stores.
Gas prices are up again. Folks blame the Biden administration, but even Uncle Joe can’t work his elfin magic that fast. Besides, I remember gas prices nearing $5 per gallon back in 2006 during the Bush years.
Part of the present rise is due to all those Gulf Coast oil refineries going offline during the huge Texas storm in February. Once you shut those down to save the power grid, you can’t just flip a switch to get them going. It takes a few weeks or a couple of months to get the oil flowing.
Now that the world is waking up to a degree, there is more demand for somewhat scarce gasoline. When there aren’t enough eggs for sale, people are willing to pay top dollar for them. The same thing applies to petroleum products.
And then there’s a problem with having enough ships available to haul everything across the oceans. There isn’t a shortage of cargo vessels to get the job done. It’s simply that most of them are already full and they won’t be available until somebody empties them of what they’re carrying.
The number of COVID cases in the U.S. has been lower for a month or so. The same thing is not necessarily happening elsewhere in the world. Ships aren’t leaving ports and longshoremen can’t unload them at their destinations.
Last week, a new wrinkle was added to the mess. A large cargo vessel got stuck sideways in one of the narrowest parts of the Suez Canal, resulting in the mother of all traffic jams. Oil tankers are sitting in the gridlock.
Roughly 12 percent of the world’s merchandise has to go through a rather small canal built in the late 1800s. Otherwise, ships have to turn around and sail around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. Many are doing that rather than waiting their turn in a 150-ship line at either end of the waterway.
The news this Monday morning said that the Taiwan-owned ship has been partially freed and refloated, but it may be a matter of weeks before the whole mess is sorted out.
This isn’t the first time that the Suez Canal has been blocked, though. The Egyptians sank a number of old rusty hulls in it back in 1956 during the Suez Crisis. Gamal Abdel Nasser was having a fit of pique when things didn’t go his way.
Later in 1967 during the Six Days War, Egypt merely restricted Israel’s access to it in an attempt to strangle its international trade. That’s when I parked my 12-year-old self in front of the television and watched the debates at the U.N., much to the amusement of my parents.
Hey, after the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, I didn’t want anything sneaking up on us, you know. The world is, in fact, a pretty interesting and often-dangerous place. And I’d begun reading the Book of Revelations in the Bible at the time of the Six Days War.
Thank goodness I read later that Jesus told us to stop looking for signs in the heavens, that he was going to return like a thief in the night.
All the same, it doesn’t hurt a bit to keep an eye on earthly events and help the rest of the human race step out of the way of trouble if it wants to.
International business and spirituality aside, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel — and it isn’t a fire. I read the other day that Pennsylvania’s onerous gas taxes, the highest in the nation, may be reduced.
Don’t point your finger at the donkey party. The elephants started raising gas taxes back in the early ‘90s, supposedly to garner some extra cash for the commonwealth’s highway repairs. Even though I was driving all over the middle part of the state at the time, I believed naively that this was a good thing.
I think about that every time I have to swerve around a pothole.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]