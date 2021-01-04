Edgar Allan “Red” Marshall, 81 of Goose Creek, S.C., passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Born July 3, 1939 in Armstrong County, he was the son of James S. Marshall and Cornelia I. Painter of New Bethlehem.
He was the grandson of Scott and Grace Painter of New Bethlehem.
Mr. Marshall graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1957.
He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran.
Mr. Marshall will be greatly missed by his four children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.