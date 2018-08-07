Edward Arnold Best, 72, died peacefully on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born September 14, 1945, in Rimersburg, he was the son of Adelbert Edward and Bernice Rita (Gilbert) Best.
He graduated from Union Joint High School in Rimersburg, and served in the U.S. Army as an engineer.
After college graduation, Mr. Best began working as a chef in the city of Pittsburgh. He would volunteer helping at food kitchens in East Brady and the Rimersburg Community Building.
Mr. Best was always friendly and ready to help anyone he could. He was always upbeat and high spirited in everything that he did. His helpfulness and caring personality made him a good person to be around. He was also a fun uncle who had a green thumb, and a great cook who had an even better work ethic. He had a sense of awareness that never let him get lost.
Mr. Best loved nature and enjoyed being out in it. He also loved his dog Ginger. He would go for long walks and plan them ahead of time. He kept a fast pace throughout his life.
Survivors include four nephews, Robert Michael “Mike” Edinger, Lloyd Joseph “Joe” Edinger, Matthew John Best, and Johnny Best; and two nieces, Robin Ellis and Connie Breakey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Rita Delberta Summerville, Leland Best and John Wayne Best; and two nephews, Timothy Leland Best and David Ray Summerville.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McKinney–d’Argy Funeral Home in Brookville.
Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com.
