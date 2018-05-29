Edward Blaine Hoffman, age 71, of Warsaw Twp., Pa., passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
Ed was born on April 26, 1947, to the late Charles E. and Alberta L. (Fuller) Hoffman in Brookville, Pa. He attended the Brookville High School and on April 6, 1968 he married Edna (DeHaas) Hoffman in Milesburg, Pa.; after 50 years of marriage, Edna survives him.
Ed is a life member of the National Rifle Association. He had an extensive work history which included being a police officer from 1979 – 1981, working in the gas fields from 1981 – 1984, and then becoming a general contractor performing many jobs including roofing, building garages, and building log homes; his work on log homes has been featured in national publications, of which he was very proud. He loved prospecting out west and he would do this through the winter months going many places including New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, and more. Ed never fully retired as he liked to keep himself busy.
In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by one daughter, Beverly J. Alexander; one son, Scott D. (Vicki) Hoffman; three brothers, Dennis (Janice) Hoffman, Gary (Carol) Hoffman, Charles Hoffman; one sister, Nila Hoffman; two granddaughters, Faith Alexander, Maddy Hoffman; and one grandson, Brien Alexander.
In addition to his parents; Ed is preceded in death by one brother, Daniel; and one sister, Betty.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, from 4 – 7 p.m., at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. There will be no public service and final disposition will be handled in the way the Ed had directed.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to any charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com.
