While no news releases are being issued by an informal group of lawmakers studying ways to replace school property taxes with other taxes, individual members are giving clues to the group’s direction and progress.
In her own news release issued Thursday, state Rep. Marcia Hahn, a group member and a Northampton County Republican, said the group is evaluating the merits of each of eight different bills on school property taxes that have been introduced in the House and Senate.
One of them is Hahn’s own bill, which she has described as the “100 percent property tax exclusion program.”
“While the understood goal obviously is providing relief for taxpayers, our objective as an appointed group of legislators is to discover which bill or combination of bills has the best chance to garner 102 votes in the House, 26 Senate votes and the signature of the governor,” Hahn said in a written statement.
While the slew of bills has been percolating in the General Assembly for years, no vote has taken place on the Senate floor on property tax legislation since 2015.
The group is headed by state Sen. David Argall, a Schuylkill County Republican.
Asked about progress, a spokeswoman relayed Argall’s answer as, “It’s too early to make any predictions. We have a difficult road ahead of us.”