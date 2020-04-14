Gift is defined in the dictionary as: the feeling that what is wanted can be had or that events will turn out for the best.
There are 2,500 people in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia waiting and hoping for life saving organ transplants. Every 10 minutes someone in Pennsylvania is told that they need a lifesaving transplant. These people are friends and family. We don’t have to look very far to know of someone that is very ill and needs transplantation of an organ to sustain their life.
Talk about organ donation to you family. Let them know your thoughts about donation in the event something unplanned happens. If the time comes, they won’t be surprised and they can help carry out your wishes. Almost 95 percent of Americans agree that they want to be an organ donor yet only 58 percent are registered as donors.
There are no age limitations on who can donate. Newborns as well as senior citizens have been organ donors. Whether or not you can donate depends on your physical condition and the condition of your organs, not age. Even with an illness, you may be able to donate your organs or tissues.
Eight vital organs can be donated: two kidneys, pancreas, two lungs, liver and intestines. Tissue donation includes: corneas, skin, heart valves, bone, blood vessels and connective tissue.
So please think and talk about donation. Be a HERO! Give the Gift of Life. Please sign up at PA.GOV.