Elaine (Miller) Hartley, 71, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Born December 9, 1949, she was the youngest of five children to Homer S. Miller and Twila M. (Bish) Miller. She shared her parents with two older brothers, Eugene and Clair Miller (deceased) and two older sisters, Mary Jane Hilliard and Janet Shumaker. Her first cousin, Stanley Miller was raised alongside their children.
She began her journey of loving her family and gardening on a small farm in Truittsburg. She followed her father into the garden at a young age and soon learned what not to pick. That love of gardening blossomed into a love of herbal medicine practices that she shared with anyone she met. Anyone with an ailment or illness knew to seek her out for a "cure."
As a student, Elaine was exemplary and exhibited high honors. This carried her into her first real adventure from home, a position as an executive assistant in Pittsburgh. The trip today is but a short ride away, but that huge step set her up for the life of adventure she would begin.
Other accomplishments include marriage and the pride and joy of her life: children, Tracy Milliron, Timothy Wyant, Carrie Jimenez and Jason Garrett.
Mrs. Hartley invested herself in any job she had. She retired after a lengthy career sharing smiles and collecting friends at the happiest place on earth. Her service was recognized there and she collected many honors.
She was also honored in life by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hartley found her greatest joy in life adventuring, as she was always ready for a trip with her bags packed. She traveled many places, but her trip to Japan was the one she loved the most. It was one of the happiest times of her life and she shared many stories and knowledge from that trip.
She told many stories. They were her latchkey to opening friendships and revering the old ones. Always told with a giant smile and lots of animation, they captured many listeners.
Mrs. Hartley loved life in the sunshine state but her heart was always in Pennsylvania. After retirement, she loved to journey to many places, taking advantage of the best garden seasons; then sharing that knowledge and love with her families.
In memory of her passing on March 4, 2021, her family and friends will continue to share her stories to keep her alive in our hearts.