REDBANK TWP. – A structure fire that damaged a Redbank Township (Clarion County) home last week was declared accidental, according to the state police Fire Marshal.
According to a press release issued by the Punxsutawney Crime Unit, the fire started at approximately 1:55 a.m. on Friday, April 24 at a home along Middle Run Road.
At the request of New Bethlehem Fire Chief Barry Fox, the Fire Marshal responded to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.
Officer Kathleen Watters said it was determined that the fire originated in a bedroom closet of the single-story home. Deemed accidental, the blaze was caused by an electrical failure involving heat tape.
Damages to the home were estimated at $30,000.
The homeowners — a 38-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of Fairmount City — were reportedly inside the residence when the fire started but were not injured.