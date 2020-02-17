LANCASTER — Eleven classes ranging from Casting with Joe Humphreys to Becoming a Better Nympher with George Daniel are open for advance registration at the Lancaster Fly Fishing Show, March 7 and 8 at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 3 East Vine St., Lancaster.

Registration for the 2-1/2 hour classes is $85 and includes admission to the Fly Fishing Show for that day.

For space availability and enrollment, visit www.flyfishingshow.com or phone (814) 443-3638.

Saturday, 8:30-11 a.m.

  • The Perfect Cast with Gary Borger
  • Strip Tactics 2.0 with George Daniel
  • Flies for Swingers with Tim Flagler
Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m.
  • Casting with Joe Humphreys
  • Practical Nymphing with Ed Engle
  • Fly Fishing 101 with Dianne Tidy

Sunday, 8:30-11 a.m.

  • Fly Casting with Bob Clouser
  • Becoming a Better Nympher with George Daniel
  • Practical Nymphing with Ed Engle

Sunday, 2-4:30 p.m.

  • Casting with Joe Humphreys
  • A Fly Fisher’s Entomology with Greg Hoover

