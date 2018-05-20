My choice of a profession has given me opportunities denied to most.
I’ve flown aboard the Goodyear Blimp (actually, aboard one of them; there are several, but each is correctly referred to as “the Goodyear Blimp”), I’ve interviewed and photographed four presidents, I’ve covered the capture of an elephant two weeks after it and its sibling had escaped from a circus, I’ve covered a host of natural disasters and I’ve photographed and written about plane crashes and automobile wrecks too horrible to talk about here.
But one of the most memorable things I’ve been privileged to do is travel back in time.
I did that aboard a sailing vessel called the Elissa.
It’s a magical name, a name that sings, a lyrical name, a name that befits the vessel on whose bow it had been so painstakingly lettered.
It’s a name that belongs to more than metal and wood, more than brass and hemp, more than the yards and yards of canvas that give that vessel wings.
It’s a name — and a vessel — about which there is something ephemeral, something ethereal, something emotional, something felt but not touched...
It’s a name that reaches back into the past and, in so doing, urges a comparison, a comparison that leaves the present somehow hollow, somehow strangely lacking, somehow hard and cold.
It’s a name that leaves then more real than now.
Elissa.
I first sailed on the Elissa on a Monday morning.
With others granted that rare privilege, I boarded her as the morning fog began to thin along the shoreline.
As the mooring lines were cast away and, freed, Elissa moved slowly and gracefully away from her berth at Galveston, Texas’ Pier 21, time fell away like a shroud.
The sophisticated cameras and portable computers and other devices carried by the guests aboard — equipment that had drawn no attention whatsoever as we had prepared to embark — were suddenly and jarringly out of place.
Likewise, the crew boar Thunderchief, provided so photographers could view Elissa as she reversed time, was something that did not belong. Thunderchief was a machine, cold and unfeeling, smelling of diesel, noisy, hovering around a thing alive. Thunderchief was a noisy piece of today pestering the majestic lady that was yesterday, the lady Elissa.
But then, suddenly, there was no time to think of such things. A member of Elissa’s crew handed me one end of a rope and in that instant I became a part of this thing alive. History was no longer just something in a book, no longer something to be viewed with the perspective of an observer. History was suddenly something I held — quite literally — in the palm of my hand.
“Heave! Heave! Heave!” I found myself shouting with the hundred or so other passengers on this trip back into time. And, strangely, there was no sense of awkwardness in the shouting. It was natural. Something that fit and was right.
As we pulled on those ropes, we became a part of something that isn’t anymore.
We pulled for all we were worth.
Then came the command, “Ease up!” and — with my compatriots in this suspension of time — I moved forward about a foot so a member of Elissa’s crew could secure the line upon which we had been hauling.
Then “Up from behind!” and we dropped the line like it was suddenly too hot to hold. The crew member made it fast and I had time to realize I had just been a living part of settling sale on a rare thing.
I’d helped give wings to Elissa. With my fellow voyagers I’d loosed her from the last tenuous strings that held her — that bound her — to the lesser of the two worlds in which she lives.
How many people have ever had the privilege of doing what I had just done? Few. Very, very few. And most of those who have are no longer. They were men who helped us be what we are, who brought us here. They were men in the truest sense of the world, lean and sinewy, grizzled, hard men with skins of leather and hands like iron. Men who feared little and faced it anyway.
And then I couldn’t help but wonder...
Could it be possible that those men long dead live again? In some strange way, might the volunteers — the men and women — who crew Elissa today be the embodiment of those who crewed her so long ago in her first life?
But no, of course not. It’s not possible.
But then again, when and where has history ever been so real and alive?
Elissa.
It is, indeed, a magical name.
Perhaps more magical than even those few who have been privileged to sail aboard her can truly comprehend.
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group. He once was the managing editor of the Galveston (Texas) Daily News. Elissa is an iron barque that visited the port of Galveston in the 1800s and has been painstakingly and beautifully restored and is preserved by the Galveston Historical Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.