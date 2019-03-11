Elizabeth Jane McElroy, 95, of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Born September 12, 1923, in Kohlersburg, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mildred Pyle Gould.
She was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Army.
Ms. McElroy was a dental hygienist for Dr. Harley K. Look in Denver, Colo.
Following her retirement, she returned to the New Bethlehem area in the late 1980s.
She was a member of the First Church of God of New Bethlehem and the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post No.354 of New Bethlehem.
Ms. McElroy enjoyed crocheting afghans and cooking. She was famous for her pickles and fruit cake.
Survivors include a son, Timothy Michael Gould Davis of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren, Natalie Davis and Brian Davis, both of Ohio; nieces and nephews, Lee Ann Price and her husband, Marlin, of New Bethlehem, Marty Gould of Fairmount City, Cheryl Goodman and her husband, Marlin, of Rimersburg, Dana Gould and his wife, Susie, of Distant, Pam Barrett and her husband, Charlie, of Marietta, Ohio, Randy Gould and his wife, Linda, of New Bethlehem, and Kerry Gould of New Bethlehem; a sister-in-law, Connie Gould, of New Bethlehem; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Gould, and David “Tom” Gould and his wife, Margaret Pence Gould.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Randy Hopper, pastor of the First Church of God of New Bethlehem, officiating.
Interment was in New Bethlehem Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
