RIDGWAY — The following deed transfers took place in Elk County between March 26-April 13, according to records at the Elk County Recorder of Deeds office.
Deeds
- Heidi J. Garner transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $162,000 to Scott A. Penfield Jr. and Shannon L. Penfield.
- Barbara J. Rajchel, Vincent W. Rajchel, Daniel R. Hoffman, May E. Hoffman, Michael J. Hoffman, and Harriett C. Hoffman transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $141,000 to Brandon Lee Wykoff and Samantha M. Wykoff.
- Jessie J. Cunningham and Angela M. Cunningham transferred two deeds in the City of St. Marys for $134,000 to Megan N. Foster.
- Elaine Steis, Kerry Saline, Jennifer Morelli, and Christine Hollis transferred a deed in Ridgway Borough for $116,000 to Brandon L. Johnson.
- Andrew V. Dobson transferred three deeds in Fox Township for $115,000 to William C. Zielinski and Jill M. Zielinski.
- Kenneth L. Nero transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $115,000 to Donald Louis Nero.
- Thomas F. Gregorchik and Virginia C. Gregorchik transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $105,000 to Tristin N. Bleggi.
- Spencer Land Company and Sheree McCall transferred a deed in Horton Township for $95,000 to Michael P. Reed and Brian L. Reed.
- Lois Pichler transferred a deed in Fox Township for $85,000 to Randall G. Pichler Jr. and Vanessa L. Pichler.
- John G. Tile and Linda Tile transferred a deed in Jones Township for $85,000 to Brenda M. Nelson.
- Randall G. Pichler and Vanessa L. Pichler transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $82,500 to Zachary A. Brody and Danielle M. Catalano.
- Bonita A. Steele transferred two deeds in the City of St. Marys for $78,000 to Neassa L. Zuchowski.
- PNC Bank National Association transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $72,500 to Justin N. Johnson.
- Wendy Akers transferred two deeds in Ridgway Township for $60,000 to James Armstrong and Tammy A. Vaughn.
- Richard N. Schwabenbauer and Matthew J. Schwabenbauer (agent) transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $51,000 to Mickayla L. Poland and Kayle C. Bonfardin.
- Jeffrey Biel and Olga M. Biel transferred a deed in Jones Township for $50,000 to Rick A. Feronti and Ronda A. Feronti.
- David J. Bickerdyke and Deborah L. Bickerdyke transferred two deeds in Johnsonburg Borough for $33,950 to Tracy Lee Robertson.
- Exper J. Fox, Rose Mary Fox, Wanda Cian, Richard Fox, Theresa Fox, Christine Steele, Linda Geitner, and Alan Geitner transferred a deed in Jay Township for $32,500 to Kurt D. Hughes.
- Gerald G. Geyer transferred a deed in Johnsonburg Borough for $32,000 to Julie Boults.
- US Bank, Manufactured Housing Contact, Senior Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust, and Ditch Financial Agent transferred two deeds in Ridgway Borough for $26,000 to Mark Zilkofski.
- Brian A. Cannella and Christine A. Cannella transferred a deed in Jones Township for $19,000 to Roger Oertly and Mary Oertly.
- Jacob John Ullrich and Dary Ann Ullrich transferred a deed in Jones Township for $15,000 to Charles James Herbstritt.
- Allen R. Streich, Helen Streich, David Buchner, and Marlene Streich Buchner transferred a deed in Ridgway Township for $10,000 to Russell L. Grazioli.
- Walter Krupski and Colleen Gilliland (agent) transferred two deeds in Ridgway Borough for $10 to Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanch Mortgage Loan Trust.
- Arthur R. Carlson Jr., Maureen Carlson, and Lisa Johnson (agent) transferred a deed in Highland Township for $1 to Thomas Arthur Carlson.
- Louise Ann Anderson transferred a deed in Jay Township for $1 to Tracy L. Semple and Michael S. Semple.
- Wanda Jean Thomas and Kevin C. Thomas transferred a deed in Fox Township for $1 to Kevin C. Thomas and Susan J. Thomas.
- George M. Jones Jr. transferred a deed in Benezette Township for $1 to Daniel J. Jones and Kate E. Matz.
- Jedidiah R. Sorg and Jeannie S. Sorg transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $1 to Jedidiah R. Sorg.
- Ronald Eugene Rishel transferred three deeds in Benezette Township for $1 to Timothy M. Ligman and Ashley D. Ligman.
- Diane M. Oglesby transferred a deed in Johnsonburg Borough for $1 to Diane M. Oglesby and Derek J. Oglesby.
Quit claim deed
- Gloria Redlinger transferred a deed in Jay Township for $1 to Regis D. Redlinger Trust, Gloria A. Redlinger Trust, and Redlinger Trust.
- Norma J. Nelson and Marlene A. Nelson transferred a deed in Jones Township for $1 to David Arthur Nelson, Bart Jerome Nelson, and Kyle Eric Nelson.
- William P. Happ and Rebecca S. Happ transferred two deeds in Spring Creek Township for $1 to Rebecca S. Happ, Gregory S. Happ, and James W. Happ.
- Alison N. Shufran transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $1 to Christopher Colosimo.
Sheriff’s deed
- Elk County Sheriff and Thomas G. Carlson by Sheriff transferred a deed in Ridgway Borough for $1,751.24 to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency and PA Housing Finance Agency.
