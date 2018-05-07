RIDGWAY — The following deed transfers took place in Elk County between April 30 –May 4, according to records at the Elk County Recorder of Deeds office.
Deed
- Barbara J. Sheldon and Craig Sheldon transferred a deed in Fox Township for $310,000 to Bonny L. Beck.
- Cynthia A. Herzing transferred three deed in the City of St. Marys for $120,000 to William Eck and Maureen L. Eck.
- Nicole M. Lenze transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $72,500 to Joshua D. Michael.
- Christopher E. Amacher and Margaret E. Amacher transferred a deed in Ridgway Township for $40,000 to L & L Keystone Rentals.
- Fox Township transferred two deeds in Fox Township for $20,000 to P & P Real Estate Holdings.
- Mark T. Decker and Tracey A. Decker transferred a deed in Jay Township for $15,000 to Eric M. Dippold and Peter A. Hillebrand.
- Kelvtn C. Kunes transferred two deeds in Jay Township for $5,000 to Jay Hedlund and Justin Hedlund.
- Tammy E. Gorman and Eric M. Lang transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $4,275 to Lang and Gorman Rentals.
- Cynthia A. Herzing transferred two deeds in the City of St. Marys for $1 to Cynthia A. Herzing.
- Ann M. Foulkrod Admx., Mona Lee M. Folkrod Est., Mona Lee Adams Est., Ann M. Foulkrod, Monalee M. Foulkrod Est., and Monalee Adams Est. transferred a deed in Jones Township for $1 to Michael J. Foulkrod.
- Nicole A. Eckert transferred a deed in Jay Township for $1 to Troy Miller.
- Keith Wayne Vanorsdale transferred three deeds in Ridgway Township for $1 to Timothy McClain and Amanda L. McClain.
Sheriff’s deed
- Quentin Shreffler by Sheriff and Elk County Sheriff transferred a deed in Ridgway Borough for $2,732 to Northwest Bank.
- BR-1 Holdings by Sheriff and Elk County Sheriff transferred a deed in Ridgway Borough for $16,447.07 to North Central Regional Planning & Development Commission.
