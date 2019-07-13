ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee will hold its annual Summer Picnic on Sunday, July 21, at the Crystal Fire Department Training Facility on West Creek Road in St. Marys. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the picnic getting underway at 1:00 p.m. A complete picnic dinner, drinks and dessert will be served. Reservations are currently being accepted via e-mail to chair@elkdems.com or phone/text 814-594-5500.
In addition to local candidates for office, the committee announced its special guest speakers – Nancy Mills, chairwoman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, along with State Representative Scott Conklin from Centre County, candidate for Pennsylvania Auditor General in 2020.
Nancy Patton Mills was born and raised in Allegheny County, where she led the Allegheny County Democratic Committee before being elected Chairwoman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.
A lifelong Democrat, Nancy is a member of the DNC, Governor Wolf’s Pennsylvania Commission for Women, the Moon Township Planning Commission, and several nonprofit boards. Her previous leadership positions include Vice Chair of the PA Dems and Moon Township Board of Supervisors.
Nancy is also the Managing Partner for Roselea Farm Partnership and author of the college textbook “Hospitality Law.”
Rep. H. Scott Conklin has been a member of the PA House of Representatives since 2006. He serves as the Democratic Chairman of the Gaming and Oversight Committee. He also serves on the House Democratic Policy Committee, and is a member of the Alternative Energy, Early Childhood Education and Veterans caucuses as well as several others.
Prior to his election to the State House, he served as a Centre County Commissioner. He continues to be actively involved in numerous community boards and organizations and along with his wife Terri owns Conklin’s Corner Antique Mall in Philipsburg.
An advocate for Rural Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, Scott has been actively involved with the Penn-Ag Democrats organization and has served as master of ceremonies at many of their events. He intents to seek the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania Auditor General in 2020 to help continue the strong record of oversight and accountability that his good friend, our current Auditor General Eugene DePasquale has established over his two terms.
Tickets for the dinner are $12 for adults with children under 12 free. The deadline for reservations is Thursday evening, July 18. For more information about the Committee or picnic, visit www.facebook.com/ElkCoDC.