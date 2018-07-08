ST. MARYS — All Elk County Republicans are welcome to attend the meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the K of C in St. Marys.
Topics on the agenda include the Aug. 2 Summer Gathering, obtaining a headquarters for the Bavarian Fall Festival, and the Labor Day celebration.
Meetings last an hour or less. Individuals who wish to learn more about the Republican party may attend as a guest.
