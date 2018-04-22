ST. MARYS — Because of the passing of Dr. Marcus Sorg, a special meeting of the executive committee of the Elk County Republicans has been called for 7 p.m. tonight (April 23) at the K of C in St. Marys. This is to comply with the bylaws in the event of a vacancy.
Dr. Sorg had filed a petition to be on the May 15 ballot for State Committee. As it is too late to remove his name from the ballot, the committee will meet to find and nominate a candidate for State Committee.
All members are urged to attend this vital meeting.
Any Elk County Republican who is interested in this position should attend and ask to be considered. Nominations for candidates will be made from the floor and a candidate will be elected by secret ballot by the majority of those present.
