ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic varsity baseball team held a 3-1 lead against the Curwensville Golden Tide Wednesday afternoon after three innings before Curwensville knotted things up at 3-3 heading into the sixth inning. But a six-run sixth gave the visitors a lead the Crusaders were unable to come back from, as Curwensville won by a 9-4 final.
Of the nine runs Curwensville scored, only two of them were earned.
Jordan DePrator led the Crusaders with two of their team's four total hits — including two doubles and an RBI. Dominic Zambonini also had two RBIs for the Crusaders.
Curwensville's Jake Mullins picked up the win on the mound, allowing only three hits in six innings of work.
Elk County Catholic falls to 4-10 on the year and hosts Johnsonburg today.