BRADFORD — Elk County Catholic got its quest for back-to-back District 9 Class A titles off to a strong start with a resounding 69-18 victory over Austin in the quarterfinals Friday night.
The top-seeded Crusaders left no doubt right from the start, as they jumped out to a 15-7 lead after the opening quarter before heading into the half up 30-9.
Elk County Catholic then outscored the eighth-seeded Panthers 19-3 in the third quarter before closing the game with a 20-6 edge in the fourth.
Ten Crusaders played a role in the scoring, led by Mason McAllister, who came off the bench to score a game-high 12 points, with 10 coming in the second half.
Regis Wortman also added a double-digit night with 10 points, including six in the opening quarter, while Ben Hoffman added nine and Mark Kraus and Leo Gregory each chipped in eight points.
Wortman, who missed a stretch of games late in the season including the AML semifinals, returned to the court in the AML title win over Ridgway and was back in the starting lineup for Friday’s D-9 opener.
Starters Carter Lindemuth and Will Uberti each added six points in the win, while Jordan DePrator came off the bench to add six points in the second half.
Elk County Catholic will now take on A-C Valley, which defeated Johsnonburg 71-65 in the quarterfinals Friday, in the semifinal round Wednesday at Clearfield High School at 6 p.m.