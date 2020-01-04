DuBOIS — Elk County Catholic improved to 9-0 on the season with a 52-25 road win over DuBois Central Catholic on Friday night.
They set the tone early in the first quarter by going on a 9-0 run to start the game. DuBois Central was able to climb back into the game by going on a 7-2 run to end the first quarter.
With about 5 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter, Elk County only found themselves up 13-9, but quickly widened the lead to ten points after a 3 point play from Isaac Wortman and a 3 pointer on the following possession from Mark Kraus.
The lead would eventually grow to 23-9 by halftime, seeing DuBois Central go scoreless in the final 5 plus minuts of the first half.
Both teams picked up the scoring in the 3rd quarter with Regis Wortman of Elk County scoring 8 of his 10 overall points in that 3rd quarter stretch.
Jalen Kosko had 12 second half points to lead the way for DuBois Central. Ethan Kness had 6 points for DuBois Central, including a 3 pointer, to compliment Kosko’s 12 points.
Eleven different players were able to hit the score sheet for Elk County, with the Wortman’s (Regis & Isaac) combining for 19 points.
Leo Gregory had 8 points, and Will Uberti hit 2 three pointers to help Elk County stay comfortably ahead in the 2nd half.
Following the game, Elk County coach Aaron Straub was very pleased with his team’s overall effort.
“What makes this team so nice is having mulitple guys capable of scoring and contributing when needed, Straub said. “The best way to be successful is playing well together as a team, we did that tonight.”
He also had praise for DuBois Central despite doubling them on the scoreboard Friday night.
“DuBois Central gave us a great effort tonight, they did a good job of exposing our weaknesses and they beat us to the basket multiple times in the first half and beat us to a couple offensive rebounds,” Straub said. “We were fortunate they weren’t able to execute some of the chances they gave themselves or else it could have been a different game going into the 2nd half.”
DuBois Central fell to 1-8 on the season. Head coach Dom Varacallo was happy with his team’s effort despite the loss.
“Elk County is the number two team in their classification of the state right now, but we approached the game the same as any other game.” Varacallo said. “If we continue to work as hard as we did tonight, we will only get better going forward”. “Our leading scorer tonight, Jalen Kosko, works hard and continues to get better.”
This game only saw 13 combined free throw attempts. Elk County was 3 for 4 from the line while DuBois Central was 5 for 9. Elk County led from the start and never trailed.
A 23-9 halftime lead stretched to 37-21 by the end of the 3rd quarter. DuBois Central was held to 2 points in the 2nd quarter and 4 points in the 4th quarter.
DuBois Central will be back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Curwensville. Elk County will host Sheffield Monday night.