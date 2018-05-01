RIDGWAY — The following deed transfers took place in Elk County between April 16-April 27, according to records at the Elk County Recorder of Deeds office.
Deeds
- Bucktail Village LP and 2T & 1M Management Group transferred five deeds in the City of St. Marys for $1,779,750 to M A Bucktail Village.
- Michael A. Wurm Jr. transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $190,000 to Straub Brewery Holdings.
- Kenneth E. Leitner and Susan A. Leitner transferred two deeds in the City of St. Marys for $338,000 and $32,000 to Rodney A. Brennen.
- Jacquelyn M. Nelson and Joseph T. Badalich transferred two deeds in Highland Township for $150,000 to Crystal N. Kocjancic.
- Angelina M. Funair and Mark Funair transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $112,000 to Tyler B. Yetzer and Megan Livingston.
- Daniel Sensenig, Margaret A. Sensenig, Thomas E. Sensenig, and Donna L. Sensenig transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $102,000 to Shelly E. Kocjancic.
- Robert L. Green, M. Marsan O’Leary Agent, and Mary Jo Green transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $80,000 to Donald G. Ruffler Jr. and Cheryl A. Ruffner.
- Kathleen Goetz, Kathleen Glatt, and Paul Goetz transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $75,000 to Corey D. Renwick.
- David Cortonovis Exr. and Loretta H. Cortinovis Est. transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $71,500 to Todd J. Marshall.
- Michael H. Uhl, Candice Uhl, Sandra L. Rung, William r. Rung, and Robert F. Uhl transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $66,500 to Levi J. Meyer.
- Rodney A. Brennen transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $65,000 to Kenneth E. Leitner and Susan A. Leitner.
- Harry A. Himes Jr., Jacquelyn M. Himes, John C. Himes, Linda Himes, Charles J. Himes, Mary Viriginia Himes, James E. Himes, Barbara J. Burton, and James E. Burton transferred a deed in Fox Township for $57,000 to John J. Himes and Rachelle A. Himes.
- Jay H. Burke and Kristin Burke transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $50,000 to Straub Brewery Holdings.
- Stephen D. Poprosky and Margaret A. Rattay transferred a deed in Jones Township for $5,000 to Amber N. Shondelmyer, John R. Poprosky, Johnna Rae Poprosky, and Shelby T. Poprosky.
- Gerard P. Auman, Amy L. Auman, Jason G. Auman, and Julie Auman transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $1 to Gerard P. Auman.
- Gerard P. Auman, Amy L. Auman, Jason G. Auman, and Julie Auman trasnferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $1 to Jason G. Auman.
- Robert A. Reesman and Marie A. Reesman transferred a deed in Jones Township for $1 to Robert A. Reesman, Marie A. Reesman, Kenneth W. Reesman, and Michael A. Reesman.
- Victor F. Deprator and Mary Lee Deprator transferred a deed in the City of St. Marys for $1 to Mary Lee Deprator.
- Patrick Arnal and Linda Arnal transferred two deeds in Benezette Township for $1 to Patrick Arnal Trust and Linda R. Arnal Trust.
- David A. Swanson and Kathleen J. Swanson transferred a deed in Jones Township for $1 to Seven Mile Hardwoods.
- David A. Calla and Patricia A. Calla transferred a deed in Johnsonburg Borough for $1 to Patricia A. Calla.
- Genevieve M. Cavallett transferred three deeds in Fox Township for $1 to Cindy S. Runyan, William P. Phillips, and Linda K. Phillips.
Quit claim deeds
- Ridgway Borough transferred a deed in Ridgway Borough for $1,250 to Guillermo Udarbe.
- Douglas J. Bowser trasnferred a deed in Benezette Township for $1 to Deanna J. Bowser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.