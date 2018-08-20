RIDGWAY — The Elk County Historical Society has begun what a spokesman says is one of the most important projects it has undertaken since the Society was created more than five decades ago.
This summer the organization will begin digitizing thousands of newspaper records dating back to the late 1800s. The project will take several years to complete but will result in a modern digital database of newspaper records from Elk County that will make research more accessible to those looking for information about Elk County and its history.
Currently, the ECHS has approximately 66,000 feet of microfilm containing hundreds of thousands of newspaper articles from the Ridgway Record and Advocate newspapers printed over the past 140 years. Stretched end-to-end, the film records would extend nearly 13 miles, or approximately the distance from Ridgway to the northern outskirts of Brockport.
The project is being made possible by a grant from the T. Scott Stackpole Foundation. The grant will allow the Society to begin digitizing approximately 80 of the 330 microfilm rolls held in the archives of the Elk County Historical Society.
Kurt Hughes, President of the ECHS board said, “Microfilm is quickly becoming obsolete and the cost of equipment to maintain and view it is skyrocketing year after year. This grant will allow us to not only bring the society into the 21st century but will make the records more easily accessible to the public and our members.”
The digital transfer process will be conducted by COMPUCOM Inc., a Pittsburgh-based information and image management company. The firm has been in business since 1978 and specializes in microfilm conversion and document scanning.
The ECHS estimates its entire microfilm collection will be converted to digital files within three years. Throughout the process the converted digital records will be available to researchers as they are converted from the old microfilms.
Microfilm came into popular use in the 1920s. In the 1970s, the medium became the most popular way for libraries and archives to save valuable space by converting bulky print materials to film. Now, several decades later, microfilm itself requires storage space and specialized equipment on which to view it. In this digital era of cloud technologies and the ability to store millions of records on devices smaller than a shoe box, microfilm is no longer the space-saving technology it once was. The conversion of the ECHS collection of microfilm will ensure the information will be preserved for generations well into the next century.
The Elk County Historical Society is a nonprofit membership organization funded through donations and grants and governed by a 15-member Board of Directors. The Society is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. It is funded in part by grants from Elk County and the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. The Society is a repository of artifacts that tell the story of Pennsylvania and pioneers and settlers.
