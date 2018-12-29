RIDGWAY — On Friday, the office of Elk County Sheriff W. Todd Caltagarone released the following safety message regarding the New Year’s holiday.
“Many have plans to celebrate the New Year that will involve the consumption of alcoholic beverages. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages everyone to plan ahead and to not drink and drive. Driving after consuming alcohol can have catastrophic consequences, so designate a sober driver if with a group of friends, or plan on having a sober person drive you home after festivities,” the press release stated.
A recent amendment to the state’s DUI law has increased penalties for certain offenders. “A new amendment in the law now makes a third driving under the influence conviction with a BAC of 0.16 percent or greater a felony offense,” the release explained.
“With that safety message provided by the Elk County Sheriff’s Office, have a wonderful and safe New Year celebration.”
