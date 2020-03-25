RIDGWAY — The Elk County Striders got their 2020 season underway with the Sham Walk/Run 5K on March 14 in Ridgway.
The group had 39 registered and 32 competing in their first event of the season on a sunny morning to kick off St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Several runners dressed for the occasion for the 5K, as Amber Colello won the Best Dressed Leprechaun Award.
First place overall went to Joe Woodford of Ridgway, who finished with a time of 21:54, while Jessie Mague of Kane was the top female finisher with a finishing time of 25:27.
The runners were separated into age groups of 8 and under, 9-14, 20-29, 30-39, 40-39, 50-59 and 60 and over for both the men and women.
In the 8 and under division for boys, Jonathan Chapman took first with a time of 30:29, while Jayden Lang and Colton Fietta took second and third, respectively.
William Chapman was the lone competitor in the 9-14 division and finished in 30:25.
Garrett Hildebrand posted a time of 28 minutes flat to finish first in the 20-29 division ahead of Ryan Wilkinson.
There were no competitors on the male side in the 30-39 or 40-49 divisions, while Arnie Caretti won the 50-59 division with a finishing time of 26:10, while Jeff Caruso took second.
In the 60 and over division, Tom Gooch recorded a time of 22:56 to place first in front of Mike Mitskavich.
On the women’s side, Delaney Lewis took first in the 20-29 division ahead of Ariael Benninger by posting a time of 28 minutes flat.
In the 30-39 division, it was Melissa Buhler crossing the line first with a time of 27:06 as she edged Colello, while Allison Bush and Jane Chapman took third and fourth, respectively.
Crystal Tutton posted a 25:59 to finish first in the 40-49 division ahead of Patty Caruso.
In the 50-59 division it was Beth Horning taking first at 27:40 in front of Jane Caretti, while Marilyn Mitcheltree was the lone runner in the 60 and over division and finished at 34:10.
There were also walking divisions for both men and women, as on the men’s side Rodney Daum recorded the best time of the day for all walkers at 36:14.
Bernard Daum took second in the male division, while Shawn Prince, who carried his children on the walk, came in third.
On the women’s side, Rebeka Caretti finished in 42:53 to take first, while Missy Hinton took second.
Katie Dase, Megan Fietta and Bethany Prince finished third through fifth, respectively, in the women’s division.
The Striders’ Bunny Hop 5K Walk/Run scheduled for April 11 has been postponed until further notice, as the group’s tentative next event will be the Dahoga Dash 5K, scheduled for May 24 in Wilcox.