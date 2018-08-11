TAYLOR, Mi. — The Elk-McKean Junior League All-Stars are set to represent Pennsylvania and the East Region at the 2018 Junior League World Series beginning today.
Elk-McKean enters the tournament with a 15-1 record this summer, as they went undefeated at the section, state and region tournaments.
The only blemish on Elk-McKean’s record is a 7-6 loss to St. Marys in the winners’ bracket final of the District 10 Tournament.
Elk-McKean would later defeat St. Marys twice to claim the district title and has been on a roll ever since.
Taylor has hosted the Junior League World Series every season since the competition began in 1981, as this will be the 38th year of competition.
The tournament is played under a “modified double elimination” format, as the six United States teams will play in one pool, while the six international teams will compete in a second pool.
Teams will play until they lose two games and once four teams are left, the top-seeded international teams and top U.S. teams will face in the semifinals Aug. 18.
The winners of those two games will play in the championship game Aug. 19.
The United States pool will feature a representative from five regions, Central, East, Southeast, Southwest and West, as well as a host team.
The international pool includes teams from Asia-Pacific, Australia, Canada, Europe-Africa, Latin America and Mexico.
In the U.S. pool, Warren Park Little League out of Chicago, Ill. will represent the central region.
Elk-McKean will represent the east region, as Pennsylvania will represent the region at the JLWS for the second year in a row.
Last season, Kennett Square Little League represented Pennsylvania and the east region in the tournament, making it all the way to the championship game before falling to Taoyuan, Taiwan.
The Shing-Ming Little League will represent the Asia-Pacific region as they look to defend their title from 2017.
Taiwan has claimed the title each of the last five seasons, three coming from the Shing-Ming Little League and six all time, the most of any region.
The U.S. will also be represented by Elberton, GA. out of the southeast, Lufkin, TX. from the southwest and Manhattan Beach, CA. will represent the west.
Six members of the Lufkin, TX. team were a part of the Little League team that made the championship game of the 2017 Little League World Series in Williamsport before falling to Japan.
Brownstown, MI. rounds out the six-team United States pool as the host team.
On the international side, Hills Little League out of Sydney, New South Wales will represent Austrailia.
Canada will be represented by Diamond Little League out of Mirabel, Quebec.
The Emilia Romagna Little League out of Bologna, Italy will compete for the Europe-Africa region.
Santa Cruz, Aruba is the Latin America representative, while Reynosa, Tamaulipas will compete out of the Mexico region.
The tournament begins with four games today, as Elk-McKean will play in the first game against California at 11 a.m.
If Elk-McKean wins their opening game, they would face Michigan, one of four teams to get a bye on the first day, Sunday at 8 p.m.
