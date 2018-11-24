EMPORIUM — The following roads In the Elk State Forest will be open for the regular rifle deer season from Nov. 26 through Dec. 8:

Bauer Hollow #1 to #2

Buffalo Switch Rd #14

Deer Pen Road #56

Short Road

Canoe Run Road #40

South Fork Road #69

GBS #112

Whiting Hollow Rd #215

Boothes Hollow Rd #213

Sand Springs #203

Switchback Trail Rd #15

Doe Run Road

Right Fork #128

South Whitehead Rd #129

Norcross Road #131

McNuff #141

McDonald Draft Road #222

Gilmore Trail #254

Gumboot Road #515

Martin Road #4510

Murdock Branch Road

Buck Run Road

Compressor Road

Teutonia Road#524

Compressor Road

Frog Camp Hollow Road

West Branch Road#528

Hickory Point Road

Rattlesnake Ridge

Sole Mate Road

Elk Fork Road

Boundaryline Road #430

South Rattlesnake Ridge

Hagman Farm Road #532

East Branch Grade Road #499

Side roads are not open to motorized vehicles.

Please note there were four roads removed from the above list due to extremely wet road conditions and active timber sales: Sleepy Hollow #224, Shaffer Draft #223, Stillhouse #127, and Logue Run #134.

The roads above are seasonal road and may not support heavy traffic under unusually wet, muddy conditions. If unfavorable weather conditions exist and road conditions deteriorate the roads may be closed for visitor safety. Please use caution when using these roads as they are narrow in places and may be rough and rocky.

If you would like to contact us, please call the District Office at 814-486-3353. You can visit us online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us/.

Also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elkstateforest.

