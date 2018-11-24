EMPORIUM — The following roads In the Elk State Forest will be open for the regular rifle deer season from Nov. 26 through Dec. 8:
Bauer Hollow #1 to #2
Buffalo Switch Rd #14
Deer Pen Road #56
Short Road
Canoe Run Road #40
South Fork Road #69
GBS #112
Whiting Hollow Rd #215
Boothes Hollow Rd #213
Sand Springs #203
Switchback Trail Rd #15
Doe Run Road
Right Fork #128
South Whitehead Rd #129
Norcross Road #131
McNuff #141
McDonald Draft Road #222
Gilmore Trail #254
Gumboot Road #515
Martin Road #4510
Murdock Branch Road
Buck Run Road
Compressor Road
Teutonia Road#524
Compressor Road
Frog Camp Hollow Road
West Branch Road#528
Hickory Point Road
Rattlesnake Ridge
Sole Mate Road
Elk Fork Road
Boundaryline Road #430
South Rattlesnake Ridge
Hagman Farm Road #532
East Branch Grade Road #499
Side roads are not open to motorized vehicles.
Please note there were four roads removed from the above list due to extremely wet road conditions and active timber sales: Sleepy Hollow #224, Shaffer Draft #223, Stillhouse #127, and Logue Run #134.
The roads above are seasonal road and may not support heavy traffic under unusually wet, muddy conditions. If unfavorable weather conditions exist and road conditions deteriorate the roads may be closed for visitor safety. Please use caution when using these roads as they are narrow in places and may be rough and rocky.
If you would like to contact us, please call the District Office at 814-486-3353. You can visit us online at www.dcnr.state.pa.us/.
Also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/elkstateforest.
