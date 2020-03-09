A pair of Tri-County Area teams are still alive in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs after the opening round in District 9 champion Ridgway and D-9 runner-up Clarion.
Both teams will be in action Wednesday for the second round as the Elkers will take on District 10 runner-up Farrell, while the Bobcats will battle District 6 champ Bishop Guilfoyle.
Here is a closer look at the pair of games:
Ridgway vs.
Farrell
Ridgway and Farrell matchup Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium in a battle of teams looking to return to the quarterfinal round.
The Elkers enter on a four-game winning streak, including a 41-32 win over Clarion in the D-9 title game and a 57-49 victory over Shenango in the opening round, as Wednesday will mark their third consecutive game at Tippin.
On the other side, Farrell bounced back from a double-overtime loss to Lakeview in the District 10 title game by edging Coudersport 69-64 in the opening round.
Both teams picked up a pair of wins in the PIAA Class 2A playoffs a year ago, before both saw their seasons come to an end in the quarterfinal round.
For Ridgway, it opped Sewickley Academy and Wilmington before being defeated by Our Lady of Sacred Heart (OLSH) in the quarters, while Farrell lost to Bishop Guilfoyle after defeating Shenango and Serra Catholic.
Bishop Guilfoyle then defeated OLSH in the semifinals before falling in the state title game last season.
While Ridgway (20-7) has relied heavily on its senior starting duo of Matt Dush and Zack Zameroski throughout the season, it was one of its sophomores that stepped up and had a big game to lead it to a first-round win.
Dan Park finished with 19 points, tying Dush for the team-high, in the Elkers win over Shenango.
Dush averages just over 14 points per game this season, while Zameroski is averaging just under 13 points per contest and finished with 10 in Saturday’s win.
Eric Hopson leads Farrell (17-8) with 21 points per game on the year, as he scored a team-high 25 in the win over Coudy.
The Steelers also got 17 points from Brian Hilton Junior and 11 from Ben King in the first-round victory.
The winner will move on to the quarterfinals Saturday for a meeting with either WPIAL (District 7) champ OLSH or D-6 runner-up Portage Area.
Clarion vs.
Bishop Guilfoyle
Coming off its first playoff win in 17 years, Clarion will now take on defending PIAA runner-up Bishop Guilfoyle in the second round Wednesday at Punxsutawney High School at 7:30 p.m.
The Bobcats responded to a loss against Ridgway in the D-9 title game by defeating Winchester Thurston 49-44 in the opening round.
On the other side, Bishop Guilfoyle (24-3) built off a 66-47 win over Portage in the District 6 title game by topping Brentwood 59-33 in its PIAA opener.
Three-point shooting proved to be a key in the Maruaders in the win over Brentwood, as they hit 10 three-pointers in the 26-point win.
Michael Montecalvo led the way with a trio of threes on his way to a team-high 17 points, while Jessiah Witherspoon and Will Helto also finished in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
For Clarion (17-9), Cal German led the way in its first-round win with 21 points, as he is the third-leading scorer in District 9 this season, averaging just over 21 points per game.
Hunter Craddock followed with seven points in Saturday’s win, as Josh Craig, Nick Frederick and Skylar Rhoades also contribute to the Bobcats’ scoring.
The winner will face either District 10 champion Lakeview or WPIAL (District 7) runner-up Sto-Rox in Saturday’s quarterfinal round.