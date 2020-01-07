BROCKWAY — Few people expected to get a side of magic with their basketball but, for about 16 minutes, that’s exactly what they got as the Ridgway offense pulled off a huge disappearing act against Brockway Tuesday in a 39-38 victory.
The Elkers (7-2 overall, 2-0 Allegheny Mountain League South) not only made their offense disappear but watched a 15-point lead go with it as Brockway (3-7, 1-3 AMLS) went on a 25-2 run to turn the tables and open up a 29-21 lead with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.
And it couldn’t have been any more unexpected as Ridgway dominated the game early, running out to a 19-4 lead with just under two minutes to play in the first.
Things were going so well for the Elkers that all five starters had put points on the board over that span and they were perfect from the free throw line as well.
However, things changed after that, albeit slowly at first.
The Rovers closed the frame on a 4-0 run before outscoring Ridgway 13-2 in the second to take a 22-21 lead to the intermission.
They then opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run before Dush hit a basket with roughly 2:20 left in the third to break a nearly 13-minute scoreless drought.
“We got up there by 15 and the kids started thinking that it’s gonna be easy,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said. “(The coaches) knew that it wasn’t going to easy. Brockway has two really good players and a bunch of guys that are going to work hard. And that’s just what they did.”
And most of Brockway’s momentum came on defense as the Rovers forced turnovers, low-percentage shots and also beat Ridgway to the glass.
“Once we started to do a better job of seeing their backdoor cuts and shutting them off, our defense really picked up,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “Guys did a good job most of the night switching on their dribble weaves and did a good job on help (defense) and closing out the shooters which kind of sparked us. We just needed one more stop.”
Brockway’s defense did so well that, by the time the Ridgway offense reappeared, the complexion of the game was completely different and it was the Elkers that were playing catch-up.
The Rovers not only took the one-point lead to the intermission but were threatening to go up by double digits themselves as they led 29-21 before Dush broke the drought with his shot late in the third.
Brockway seniors Alec Freemer, Jon Wood and junior Marcus Copelli carried the load offensively as Freemer led the way with 16 points while Wood added nine and Copelli finished with eight.
One thing that Brockway did miss out on was its chances to add to the lead from the free throw line. In all, the Rovers went just 7-for-15 from the line, including a 2-for-8 effort over the second and third quarters.
“That really hurt us,” Clark said. “We had some chances to widen that lead and we didn’t take advantage of that.”
And, in the final minutes, Ridgway senior Matt Dush made those misses even bigger as he scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Dush also scored Ridgway’s final six points, including the eventual game-winner with 37 seconds remaining.
“He really took over there in the fourth quarter,” Allegretto said. “We weren’t playing real smart, especially at the start of the fourth quarter. He made a couple of shots that got us back in the game but we were still in panic mode. We were turning the ball over and fouling like we were losing. That let (Brockway) get it back to four but Matt kind of took over after that. He was a leader on the floor and in the huddle.”
But, even with Dush’s shot, Brockway still had the ball and plenty of time to work for a final shot.
The Rovers worked the ball across the front of the Ridgway defense as the time wound down before Wood broke into the lane. He turned and kicked the ball back to Freemer for a final shot but it missed the mark and Ridgway was able to pull down the rebound and hold on for the victory.
Ridgway will travel to Warren Thursday while Brockway will host Kane Monday.