BROOKVILLE — The DuBois boys golf team moved to 6-1 on the season with a 178-205 victory on the road over Brookville Monday.
The Beavers were led by Cody Jaconski, who posted the low round of the day with a 42.
Kaleb Hand followed one shot back with a 43, while Nic Cebulskie added a 45 and a 48 from Gavin Kaschalk rounded out the scoring for the Beavers.
Landon Gustafson and Cullen Corle also competed for DuBois and shot rounds of 51 and 57 respectively.
Bryce Rafferty led the way for Brookville with a 49, while David Cable followed one shot behind with a round of 50.
Hayden Osborne and Ian Pete rounded out the scores for the Raiders as both golfers finished at 53 on the day.
Isaac Wolfe (57) and Owen Caylor (60) also competed for Brookville at the match.
Brookville hosts DuBois Central Catholic today at 3:30 p.m., while DuBois hosts Curwensville at 3:30 p.m.
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys golf team recorded their first win of the season with a 237- 259 victory over visiting DuBois Central Catholic Monday.
The Rovers were led by Daniel Shugarts with a 51, while Dylen Coder was four shots back with a 55.
A 61 from Carter Nichols and a 70 by Aiden Bullers rounded out Brockway’s scores.
Chase Hickman led the way for DCC with a 56, as Carter Hickman followed with a 64.
Dante Armanini (69) and Loren Way (70) rounded out the scoring for the Cardinals.
DuBois Central Catholic travels to Brookville today at 3:30 p.m., while Brockway is back in action Thursday for a tri-meet at Punxsutawney.
RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys golf team picked up a 203-239 win over Kane at Laurel Mill Golf Course Monday.
The Elkers were led by a 36 from Greg Simon and a 38 from Zack Zameroski.
Eric Christoff added a 39, while Kole Asti and Collin Porter rounded out Ridgway’s scoring with rounds of 44 and 46 respectively.
Sean Fitch (47), Derek Peterson (50) and Logan Jordan (57) also competed for the Elkers.
RIDGWAY — The Ridgway boys golf team posted a team score of 203 to defeat visiting Elk County Catholic by 14 strokes Monday.
Greg Simon (36), Zack Zameroski (38) and Eric Christoff (39) all posted sub-40 rounds to lead the Elkers.
A 44 from Kole Asti and a 46 by Collin Porter rounded out the scoring for Ridgway, while Sean Fitch (47), Derek Peterson (50) and Cole Norlin (55) also competed.
Will Uberti led the way for Elk County Catholic with a 39, while Nate Roberts followed with a 41 and Mark Kraus added a 42.
A 46 from Jordan Deprator and a 49 by Jake Bauer rounded out the scoring for ECC.
Joe Geci (57) and Joey Dippold (66) also competed for the Crusaders.
Ridgway is back in action Thursday in a tor-meet with Brockway at Punxsutawney, while ECC travels to Kane today at 3:30 p.m.