BRADFORD — Coudersport had all of the momentum.
The Falcons closed the first half on a 12-2 run and then came out of the intermission by scoring the first five points to push their lead into double digits. Coudersport, seeking its fifth straight appearance in the District 9 title game, had a 24-13 advantage and a stranglehold over its opponent.
How quickly things change.
The Falcon offense went the next 8:20 without a point, and Ridgway — spearheaded by Zack Zameroski’s 3-point shooting — got hot on the other end to go on a dominant 26-5 run over the final quarter and a half to pull out a 39-29 come-from-behind victory over the rival Falcons Tuesday in the District 9 Class AA semifinals at Bradford High School.
Despite the Falcons’ offensive struggles and going the final seven minutes of the third quarter without a point, second-seeded Coudy (19-4) still led, 24-18, over third-seeded Ridgway heading into the fourth quarter.
Those final eight minutes, however, were a comedy of errors for a Coudersport team that hasn’t coughed up many leads in its five years of D9 dominance.
In all, the Falcons did not make a single field goal over the final eight minutes, instead scoring all five of its points on Dillon Keglovits free-throws, and gave up 21 points to an Elker (18-7) offense that had hit just seven field goals heading into the fourth.
“Once the wheels started falling off, we couldn’t call enough timeouts to get it back under control,” Coudersport head coach Scott Easton said. “We couldn’t knock down a shot and they hit three or four 3’s in a row. A couple of them were defended well, and Zack (Zameroski) just knocked them down. We knew going in that he could shoot and we certainly did our best to defend it there.”
Zameroski hit three 3-pointers as part of Ridgway’s comeback bid, including two big ones in the fourth. After Coudy knocked down a couple of free throws to push its advantage to 26-21 with just under seven minutes to play, Zameroski answered right back on the following possession with a big make from 3-point range.
Teammate Matt Dush hit a contested jumper to tie the game less than two minutes later, and then Dan Park knocked down a 3-pointer of his own following an Elker offensive rebound to give Ridgway a 29-26 lead, its first advantage since early in the second quarter.
“Well, I looked to (assistant coach Eric Herzing) when it was 24-13 and we got like four stops in a row and we couldn’t get anything and I said, ‘We’re holding this team to 24 points and we can’t score,’” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto recalled.
“That first Zameroski 3 (in the third quarter) came out of a timeout on a set play and he buried it and it lit our whole bench up and our whole student section up and all of a sudden we had some energy. Then Zack buried two more in a row and Dan stepped up and hit that big one.”
After Park’s 3-pointer to give the Elkers a three-point lead, things got a bit wonky.
With Ridgway’s Domenic Allegretto attempting to dribble out the clock at the top of the key, Coudersport’s Travis Gleason got his hands on the ball as the two players tumbled to the floor. Gleason wrestled with Allegretto for it before rolling over the timeline and subsequently getting called for a travel.
Gleason then got up, shoved Allegretto to the court, and was immediately assessed a technical. While that skirmish was going on, Easton was called for a separate technical away from play for coming out of the coaching box in an attempt to call a timeout.
When the dust settled, Ridgway was awarded four free-throws and possession of the ball.
“I came out to ask for a timeout,” Easton explained. “I didn’t come 12 feet out on the court, I was three feet out there. (The ref) deemed it, I don’t know — I’m not throwing the officials under the bus — he just saw what he saw.”
“It’s a pivotal part of a big game. You give either one of those teams four points plus possession, that’s a big turning point in the game.”
Dush proceeded to make three of the four free-throw attempts and Park then went 2-for-2 from the line less than a minute later to push Ridgway’s lead to an insurmountable 34-26 advantage with less than two minutes to play.
Coudersport, the highest-scoring boys team in D9 — averaging 65.9 points per game entering the night — put up some desperation 3’s in an attempt to get back into the game late, but nothing would fall. The Falcons scored 50 points in a 50-39 win over the Elkers earlier this season.
“That was our best defensive effort (of the year),” Allegretto said. “I thought we would play good for a quarter here or there, but today we basically played three and a half quarters of good defense.”
Keck was Coudy’s leading scorer with 11 points, but he was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Gleason, the biggest body on the court, had seven first-half points, but didn’t register a single tally for the Falcons in the second half.
“Alex (Bon) let an (offensive rebound) up at the beginning of the third quarter and I got angry with him,” Allegretto added. “I told him that we can’t have that and we’ve got to have every play go our way. We can’t relax and from that time on, we didn’t relax.”
The game started like a dream for the Elkers and Allegretto. Ridgway took the ball out of the Falcons’ hands, controlled the clock and led 6-1 — yes, 6-1 — after the first quarter.
And though Coudy responded with an 18-point second quarter where nothing seemed to go right for the Elkers, Allegretto was proud of how his team responded to that run and ultimately battled all the way back.
“That’s one thing we preach: don’t panic and stay the course,” Allegretto said. “We talked to them at halftime that in the first quarter, everything went our way and the way it was supposed to. Second quarter, we started out well and then it ended poorly. We got frustrated,
“I got frustrated with Domenic shooting a bad shot and they went down and got a layup. We didn’t finish the quarter and we pride ourselves on that. We went in there and we talked about it and we didn’t fold our tents.”
Ridgway advances to its third consecutive D9 Class AA game Saturday against Clarion, which stunned top-seeded Keystone. The win also guarantees the Elkers a fifth straight PIAA berth
Coudersport, meanwhile, plays those Keystone Panthers — with a PIAA trip on the line — in the consolation round at a date to be determined.