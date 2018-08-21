ST. MARYS — St. Marys Ambulance announced that their training center will be holding an Emergency Medical Responder class beginning in mid-September. This class will be co-sponsored by Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department and will be held in the new Fox Township Fire Department Social Hall.
Emergency Medical Responders have the knowledge and skills necessary to provide immediate lifesaving interventions while awaiting additional EMS resources to arrive. They also provide assistance to higher-level personnel at the scene of emergencies and transports.
Personnel from fire departments, ambulance services and factories are encouraged to participate. Individuals not associated with any of the above are also welcome to participate.
Classes will be held on Sundays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Fox Township Fire Department will provide lunch for participants. Classes will run two Sundays on, two Sundays off, until February. There is a fee for the class.
Registration is now going on and the deadline to register is Aug. 28.
Space is limited and the class is filling up fast. Contact Tom or Jackie at St. Marys Ambulance at (814) 781-1571 to register or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.