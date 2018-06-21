Emerson D. Perseghetti, 89, of the Clinton section of Freeport, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Fair Winds Manor in Sarver.
Born December 18, 1928, in Seminole, Armstrong County, he was the son of Aquillio and Christina (Angello) Perseghetti.
He was married to Joyce A. Kirkpatrick for 49 years. She preceded him in death.
He then married Cindy A. Bowser. She survives.
Mr. Perseghetti's joys in life included spending time with family, going on family trips, and being outdoors — whether at a national park, working in his garden, or enjoying time on the Allegheny River. He enjoyed communicating through song, sang at special events and led music at his church.
Serving others was one of his core beliefs, which was evidenced in becoming an Eagle Scout and serving in YMCA leadership for three decades in the communities of Marion, Ind., Toledo and Zanesville, Ohio, White Plains, N.Y., Hazleton and New Kensington. He enjoyed teaching and playing sports as they were a conduit to connect with others.
Mr. Perseghetti thought of everybody as his buddy and never met a stranger.
He demonstrated his love for others as he lived out his faith in Jesus Christ. It was not uncommon to see him cooking large pots of spaghetti for a community dinner, making his famous salad for family and friends, or lending a hand where needed. He will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce A. (Kirkpatrick) Perseghetti; and his brothers and sisters, Henry P. Perseghetti, John P. Perseghetti, Ann Eisenhuth, Virginia Stewart and Louis A. Perseghetti.
In addition to his wife, Cindy A. (Bowser) Perseghetti of Freeport; survivors include his children Karen and Gary Hearing, Marcia and Michael Wheeler, Tina and Donn Laudermilch, and Doug and Jackie Perseghetti; 15 grandchildren; more than 45 great-grandchildren; other family includes Jack and Kim Perseghetti; and numerous nieces and nephews located throughout the United States.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 22, at the Redmond Funeral Home in Freeport.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Harvey of Harvest Community Church of Freeport officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
