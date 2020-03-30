LICKING TWP. – An Emlention woman is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on June 14, 2019 at approximately 1:35 p.m. in Licking Township.
Tammy Lynne Bortz, 46, was charged with possessing a controlled or counterfeit substance, and using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a home along Lineman Road for a domestic altercation. Although no one was at the scene, several miscellaneous items were discovered scattered on the porch, as if they were dumped from a purse.
The items reportedly included a leather case containing a small plastic baggie with a white substance, a portion of a pen containing a substance and a glass meth pipe.
During an interview on July 10, 2019, Bortz and her husband, Craig, allegedly admitted that the suspected drug items had been in Tammy Bortz’s purse when they were dumped during a scuffle.
The couple reportedly explained, however, that the drugs belonged to a friend and that Tammy Bortz was just holding them for the time being.
Police said that the white substance found inside the items tested positive for methamphetamine. Charges against Tammy Bortz were filed March 30.