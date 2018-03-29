Emmin William Fenstermaker, age 82, of Summerville, Pa., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 26, 2018, as a patient of the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Emmin was born on Oct. 19, 1935, to the late Emmin Kenneth and Chloe Lucinda (Lantzy) Fenstermaker in Heathville, Pa.
He attended school in Summerville, Pa., but as he grew, it became apparent that Emmin was gifted in athletics. His mother moved to Brookville so that he would have the opportunity to play sports for a larger program, specifically football and basketball; he was also gifted in playing baseball.
Emmin graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1953 and on July 25 of the same year he married Shirley Maxine (Best) Fenstermaker of New Bethlehem.
Emmin was a hard worker all of his life. He started working for his father’s business, E.K. Fenstermaker Lumber Company at the age of 12 and eventually became the sole owner. In the 1980s his business focus changed from lumber to designing and building log homes. Emmin never wanted to retire and continued working as long as he was able.
He was stern but generous to a fault. He can be remembered for having the biggest heart and the sharpest tongue. To really know the man that Emmin was, one would simply have to see him interact with his family. He loved and cared deeply for each and every one of them and supported all their activities never missing an opportunity to tell them how very proud he was of their accomplishments.
Besides his spending time with his family, Emmin loved being out in the woods hunting, fishing, and playing cards with his friends.
In addition to his wife Shirley, Emmin is survived by five children: Rick Fenstermaker; Teri (Brad) Wardle; Kim (Mark) Singleton; Greg Fenstermaker; Amy (Bill) Stoots; 15 grandchildren: Nicole, Jessica, Emily, Lindsey, Lara, Justin, Caleb, Levi, Dakota, Easton, Colton, Chelsea, Garrett, Logan, Hunter; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Emmin is preceded in death by three brothers: Jack, James, Eugene; one sister, Nancy; and one great-grandchild, Kadin Fenstermaker.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 29, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA, 15825. A second opportunity for viewing will take place on Friday, March 30, 2018, from 9:45-10:45 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, corner of Maplevale Road and Allegheny Boulevard, in Brookville, Pa. A funeral service will immediately follow the second viewing, beginning at 11 a.m., and officiated by Bishop Bryan Neal. Interment will be taken care of privately by his family.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com
