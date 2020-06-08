NEW BETHLEHEM – A 19-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges after he was accused of stealing from a New Bethlehem grocery store on multiple occasions between May 10 and 25.
Sebastian James Papp was charged with theft.
According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers responded to Tom’s Riverside — located along Broad Street — for a report of a store employee, Papp, who had been taking money from the store. At the scene, the store manager showed police video footage of Papp stealing money from one of the cash register drawers on May 25.
In the video, Papp was initially observed counting some cash and putting it back, before allegedly reaching inside the drawer for more money and placing it in his back pocket.
The store manager told police that after watching the video footage, he, along with the union steward, spoke with Papp about the incident. At first, Papp reportedly denied knowing anything about the missing money, but when he was told that he was seen taking the money on video, he admitted to the crime as well as to other similar incidents.
Papp allegedly offered to give the money back, and returned $100 that he had taken from the register on May 25.
Counting the other incidents — which reportedly took place on May 10, 17, 21, 23 and 25, as well as two times on May 22 — the manager reportedly told police that there was a total of $1,650 missing from the store.
During a later interview, police said Papp again would not comment on the allegations, but eventually provided a written statement stating “that he was sorry for what he had done.” Papp did not go into detail about the incidents or how much he had taken.
He was then told that he would be prosecuted based off the video footage and his interview with the store manager.