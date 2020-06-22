We The People must be aware of how The Agenda being propagated against us is saturating the airwaves with ever-emboldening lies. Propaganda on a grand scale is being unleashed to rob this nation of its future.
It started with a sweeping takeover of the history of our nation. Lie stacked upon lie; here are but a few: We were never righteous. Yes we are! Just ask those who have been liberated all across the globe. We have never been compassionate. Yes we are! Our compassion as a nation is so interwoven into our fabric that it isn’t even worth the time to debate the position.
But, the lies being screamed so flagrantly at this very moment are that we have zero valor and zero hope. Yet, America’s determination to build a better tomorrow for all of mankind is far beyond reproach. So those lies, too, have no merit.
It is time to say: Enough is enough! We The People must strip away the masks of fear, lies and outright paranoia that saturate the world around us. We can’t be governed by anyone that isn’t well versed in our history as a nation. What our core beliefs are. Who we are, where we are going. Boldly we chase that which is our inheritance, that which is righteously ours, equality for all mankind, along with our God-given freedom to worship without restriction or governmental control. And, of course, the simple right to be left alone, unfettered from a host of insipid demands. Yet, entrenched wicked forces unmercifully attack We The People. They use our failed schools and universities, our national news outlets, along with the entertainment industry (which just might be the most diabolical of them all).
The easy way to get back what is rightfully ours is to identify it, lift up and elect the brilliant and righteous souls who humbly walk amongst us regardless of their race, color or creed. Those who value the beauty of what it is to be a true American.
The hard way forward is open conflict. It is staring us right in the face. Every hour of every day, broadcast via 24-hour news cycle. News that is putrid at best. Geopolitical enemies wish for us to be cast into the internal abyss of nations destroyed. The Agenda is using chaos, lies and riots to foment division on a grant scale.
As a nation we owe it to our grandchildren’s children not to allow this ongoing and wonderful place called America to be crushed under The Agenda’s heels of treason and tyranny. Being a wicked host of geopolitical forces gone completely rogue.
This is Biblical in nature. It is as old as the Garden of Eden. We are all witness to a flagrant display of eternal struggle known as Good vs. Evil. If you can’t discern the difference between the two opposing forces, you are unworthy of debate. If you are for chaos, domination, thefts, lies and wicked demands, get out of We The People’s way! For a tsunami of righteous indignation is brewing in the depths of our collective spirits. And it will obliterate those who embrace death, those who hate America and those wicked souls who disparage the divine Rock on which we stand.
E Pluribus Unum!
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township