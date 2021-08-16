NEW BETHLEHEM – Entries are now being sought for the 25th Annual Peanut Butter Festival Parade, which will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, in New Bethlehem.
Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded in various parade categories. Judging for the parade will be conducted by independent professionally trained judges.
Categories and prizes include:
• Marching Bands — $300 for first place, $150 for second place.
• Floats — $150 for first, $100 for second and $75 for third.
• Senior Drill Teams — $150 for first, $100 for second.
• Junior Drill Teams — $150 for first, $100 for second.
• Marching Units — $150 for first, $100 for second and $75 for third.
• Fire Vehicles — $100 for first place Rescue, $100 for first place Tanker and $100 for First Place Pumper.
Trophies will be awarded for Best of Show Tractor, Best of Show Vehicles, Oldest Tractor and Oldest Vehicle.
There is no entry fee. Parade registrations should be made by Aug. 31.
For more information, contact event chairperson Lisa Goth at lgoth@leachagency.com, or contact the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce at (814) 275-3929.