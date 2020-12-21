America’s freedom of elections is our greatest freedom. It must be protected at all costs. Keeping Presidential elections free from outside interference or fraud from within is our ultimate goal. All claims of interference or fraud must be fully investigated.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton, the media and Democrats, after losing, claimed Trump stole the election by outside interference with the Russians. Trump, the Republican Party and Russia denied any interference. Regardless, the Justice Department rightfully appointed a special counsel to investigate and prosecute offenders. The Mueller investigation took two years, hired 17 prosecutors and cost $35 million. Fortunately, they found no election interference by Trump.
In 2020, the exact opposite has occurred. Trump and the Republican Party, after losing, claim election fraud by Biden and the Democratic Party in four Democratically-controlled swing states, plus Georgia. Biden, the media and Democrats deny it. Just like in 2016, Trump’s claims must be investigated to the same extent as the Mueller investigation.
Is there any real evidence of fraud? The answer is yes. Wisconsin had 110,000 more votes than registered voters; conclusive proof of fraud. In Pennsylvania, the Democratic Secretary of State unilaterally changed the election laws without the consent of the Legislature by eliminating signature verification for mail-in ballots, resulting in 3 million unverified and illegal mail-in votes. Michigan and Nevada had the same type of fraud. In Georgia, a video taken in Democratic stronghold Fulton County showed Democratic poll workers “stuffing the ballot box” with ballots from suitcases after tallying was stopped and workers sent home for rest.
Equality of justice demands a special counsel be appointed to investigate this real Presidential election fraud, and remove Biden/Harris from office if substantiated.
WILLIAM R. STRONG
Oil City