REYNOLDSVILLE — An overcast and unusually chilly summer night welcomed fans and drivers back to Hummingbird Speedway for Fan Appreciation Night as rain loomed to the east of the track.
Nick Erskine from Bells Landing captured the win in the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models and Dave Shagla from Sugar Grove claimed victory in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks.
Mother Nature arrived after the Street Stock feature with a persistent rain which forced the postponement of the remaining three events of the evening.
Nick Erskine of Bells Landing and Dennis Curry from Curwensville led the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi-Late Models trackside for their opening 20-lap feature race. Erskine jumped out to the lead on the initial green flag with Curry and the rest of the field following behind.
A few laps later, Adam Nixon, making his first trip to the Bird this season, caught and passed Curry to move into the second spot behind Erskine. Eddie Connor followed suit a couple laps later and got around Curry to move into third as Curry got loose and lost several more positions.
Erskine continued to lead over the field for the next several laps until Nixon spun out in turns 3 and 4, relinquishing the second spot to Kevin Dickson, also making his first appearance of the season. On the restart, Erskine jumped out to the lead once again as Connor worked to the inside of Dickson and passed him to move into the second position behind Erskine.
Doug Surra, who started 7th following his feature win last week, worked his way all the way through the field and passed Dickson also to move into third behind Erskine and Connor. Erskine continued to lead with Connor and Surra behind until another caution came out, setting up another restart.
After another caution flag, Erskine jumped out to the top spot once again over Connor and Surra with just a few laps remaining. Erskine led the field across the start-finish line to take the white flag but a caution for a spin in turn 4 setup one final restart.
On the final restart of the race, Erskine pulled away from the field and never looked back on his way to picking up his first win of the 2018 season. Connor, Surra, Dickson, and B.J. Hudson rounded out the top 5. Nixon, Erskine, and Surra won the heat races.
Allen English of Morrisdale and Cregen Brady of Clearfield led the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks to the track for their 20-lap feature event. English jumped out to the lead over Brady on the initial green flag. That did not last for long as the hard-charging cars of Josh Frantz and Jim Bloom got around English to move into the first and second positions respectively with English in third.
Frantz and Bloom battled intensely for the top spot as another hard-charging car of Dave Shagla drove up to the third position behind the race leaders. Just a handful of laps later, Shagla caught the two leaders and it now became a three-man race for the top spot.
The three leaders continued to battle with each other until a caution for a spin on the frontstretch brought out the first caution of the race. Another caution flag on the first restart of the race kept the field close as the race crossed the halfway mark.
On the following restart, the top 3 battled once again for the top spot. A number of laps after the restart, Bloom and Shagla were able to work their way around Frantz as he pushed high in turns 3 and 4, moving the two drivers into first and second respectively. Shagla then challenged Bloom for the top spot for the next couple laps.
Shagla completed the pass around Bloom to take the lead just before a spin in turn 2 brought out the caution flag and setup one final restart with just a handful of laps remaining.
On the final restart of the race, Shagla pulled out to the lead and was untouchable on his way to winning his second race of the season. Bloom, Frantz, Brandon Connor, and Brady rounded out the top 5. Shagla and Bloom won the heat races.
Wyatt Scott and Chris Farrell won their heat races in the BWP Bats Late Models, Zack Gustafson and Andy Frey won their qualifiers in the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks, while John Campisano and Eric Luzier posted heat race wins in the Aaron’s Four-Cylinders.
The remaining events of the evening were postponed, and will be completed at the next regularly scheduled show. The make-up features will be run at the beginning of the night, with a complete 5-Division Program to follow.
Gates, will still open at 4:30, and racing will begin promptly at 7:00. All entry fees and admission prices will remain the same. For more information, call the track office at (814) 653-8400, or visit www.hummingbirdspeedway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.