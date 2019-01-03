Esther Jane Smathers, 92, of Limestone, died January 2, 2019, surrounded by her family at Clarion Hospital after a brief illness.
Born April 30, 1926, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of G. Franklin and Goldie (Henry) Servey.
Mrs. Smathers was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
She attended the Delp and Sloan one-room schools, before she had to leave to help tend to the family farm.
On December 6, 1944, she married H. Gorman Smathers. Together they raised a family and celebrated more than 40 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on December 16, 1985.
She loved to get on her Cub Cadet and mow her yard, two or three times a week, until her health prevented it.
Mrs. Smathers loved her family, and playing a good joke on someone just so they all could have a good laugh, and enjoy life. Her family loved her raisin-filled cookies and sweets. She loved all things sweet. Her family and her farm were her life. She dedicated her life to them.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Limestone, and a past board member and now honorary member of the Limestone Cemetery Association.
Survivors include her children, Martha (Don) Haggerty of Clarion, Kay (Ray) Miller of Clarion, Alice (Dennis) Swartzfager of New Bethlehem, Harry (Cheryl) Smathers of New Bethlehem, David (Che-Che) Smathers of New Bethlehem and Nancy (Scott) Huffman of Shippenville; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two very special nieces who were like daughters and helped care for her, Janet (Perry) Zeigler and Mary (John) Keister; and a sister-in-law, Leona Servey of Reidsburg.
In addition to her parents, husband and siblings, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles; a great-granddaughter, Addison Haggerty; and infant twin grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 4, at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 5, at the First Baptist Church of Limestone.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2018, at the church with the Rev. Wayne Burchwell officiating.
Interment will be in Limestone Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Smather's name to Limestone Cemetery Association, 321 Smathers Rd., New Bethlehem, PA 16242; or First Baptist Church of Limestone, 9327 Rt. 66, Limestone, PA 16234.
To send online condolences to the family, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information, visit www.goblefh.net.
