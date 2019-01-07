Ethel Loraine (Whiteman) Hetrick, 88, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Kingsville, departed this world for her heavenly home Sunday, January 6, 2019.
Mrs. Hetrick always had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She used this faith as a role model and educator to spread the word of God her entire life.
She was blessed with a large loving family. Along with raising her own family she assisted with raising her younger siblings, nephews and grandchildren all with loving patience and discipline, humility and unwavering faith in God. Mrs. Hetrick from the beginning dedicated herself to goodness and encouraged all those lives that she touched.
Mrs. Hetrick was the oldest active member of Kingsville United Methodist Church where she has worshiped since 1948. She served her church in many capacities: board member, treasurer, vacation Bible school and Sunday school teacher, church historian and confidant to those who needed her. She also was a member of the United Methodist Women and Kingsville Home Makers.
Born August 19, 1930, in Howe, Eldred Township, Jefferson County, she was one of eight children of the late James Edward Whiteman and Christina Valgene (McManigle) Whiteman.
She attended Brookville High School where she graduated in 1948.
Mrs. Hetrick worked outside the home her entire life until retirement; she was employed by Sylvania of Brookville until its closing and then worked for Owens Illinois of Clarion, retiring in 1992 after 30 years of service.
Survivors include two sons, Ted and his wife, Sandy, of Baxter, and Wayne and his wife, Lisa, of Fairmount City; two daughters, Sherry Murray of Kingsville, and Lori Craig and her companion, Jim, of New Bethlehem; a sister Margaret McCool of Sigel; 12 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hetrick was preceded in death by the love of her life and best friend, Theodore, whom she loved and cared for 55 years of blessed marriage. Ted left in December 2004 to wait for her arrival at Heaven’s gate. Also preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Milton and Banks Whiteman; four sisters, Helen Siar, Mae Abbott, Anne Carruba and Jane Tharp; and two sons-in-law, Gary Craig and Web Murray; and a step-grandson, Jimmy Murray.
Visitations will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 10, at the Kingsville United Methodist Church followed by a brief service and committal at 6 p.m., with the Rev. William Saxman officiating.
A private interment will be at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Sigel.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
The family suggest donations be made to the church or library of your choice or the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
The family is truly grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and heartfelt support from family and friends. And a special thank you to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.