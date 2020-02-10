Eugene “Gene” Rutkowski, 93, a resident of New Bethlehem, since 1953, died Saturday morning, February 8, 2020.
Born January 31, 1927, in Waterford, he was the son of the late Theodore and Walerya Rutkowski.
Inspired by the Allied Invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps Reserve Program at 17 years of age on August 2, 1944. He qualified to train as a Pilot, Bombardier, or Navigator. He completed his training at Kessler Field Air Base and Scott Field and was called to active duty on June 8, 1945.
During World War II, he served 12 months with the 8th Air Force in the E.T.O. (Enlisted To Officer Training) followed by three years in the Occupation Forces of the U.S. Air Force in Germany and the Cold War and the Russia-Berlin blockade.
Upon completing his active duty of four years, he was discharged on July 30, 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and was discharged on July 30, 1953.
Mr. Rutkowski graduated from Slippery Rock State College in 1953 with a degree in health and physical education and biological science.
He participated in football and baseball and was a four year Letterman in the “Rock” Varsity Club.
A standout southpaw pitcher, he had the distinction of the “Rock” opening season and started all four seasons. He was elected Captain his last two seasons.
Mr. Rutkowski married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth (Hoodie) Miller, after a three-year courtship at the "Rock" on August 22, 1953 in Pleasant Hills, Pittsburgh.
In 1953, he began a 36 1/2 year career with the Redbank Valley School District as a Health and Physical Education Instructor.
Mr. Rutkowski served as Athletic Director for 17 years and was responsible for implementing the present Redbank Valley Christmas Wrestling Tournament. He served as Head Basketball Coach, Assistant Football Coach for many years, and Head Track and Field Coach. He compiled over 120 victories and two District IX Championships.
He was a registered PIAA basketball, football, volleyball, and track and field referee throughout his athletic career.
Mr. Rutkowski was instrumental in charting the PIAA basketball, volleyball and track and field programs for Clarion County. He served as secretary/treasurer from inception to his retirement in 1990.
He also served as a secretary/treasurer of the Northwest Mountain Coaches Association for 17 years, which promoted the betterment of coaches within high school programs.
Mr. Rutkowski was a lifelong, avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family, friends, and extended family relatives from Pleasant Hills. Fall, winter and spring, he walked the woods and streams with a fishing pole, compound bow, shotgun, rifle or muzzleloader as to what was in-season.
He enjoyed organizing and hosting trout fishing camping for the first day of Trout Season, with a traditional Saturday night fish (trout) fry for 20 or more of family and friends for 42 plus years. He would spend weekends in Cameron and Potter counties fishing Driftwood and Sinnamahoning waters.
Mr. Rutkowski was a life member of the PSEA and NEA, and a life-time member of Post VFW 419 of New Bethlehem.
He belonged to St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.
Mr. Rutkowski worked as a professional paint contractor for 40 years during the summer months and full time upon his teaching retirement. When asked if he was a painter, his reply was, “No, I am a Beautification Engineer as anyone can paint.”
He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Elizabeth R. Rutkowski, of New Bethlehem; three daughters, Deborah J. Rutkowski of Genesee, Sandra G. Rutkowski of Pittsburgh, and Elizabeth A. Griffin of Kossuth; two sons, Gary T. Rutkowski of Rimersburg and Perry E. Rutkowski of Eustis, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Larkin, Kristen, Michael, Michelle, Mitchell, Jonathan, Emily, Aubrey, Kalob, Ian and Gavin; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob T. Griffin; five sisters, Thelma, Florence, Bertha, Anna and Irene; and eight brothers, Benjamin, Raymond, Theodore Jr., Leroy, John, Edward, Edmund and Matthew.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Father Samuel Bungo serving as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem where the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rutkowski family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.