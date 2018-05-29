Eunice A. Neiswonger, 97, of Brookville, formerly of Fairmount City, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born July 17, 1920, in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of Paul E. and Dessie Pearl (Nolf) Hilliard.
She married Eugene Neiswonger on October 2, 1940. He preceded her in death on February 13, 1989.
Mrs. Neiswonger was of the Protestant faith.
She was a homemaker and had worked at the Rola Jensen Company for a number of years.
Mrs. Neiswonger enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing, but most of all she enjoyed the holidays with family, as well as many family get togethers.
She is the last survivor of her immediate family.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Shrecengost of Jamestown, N.Y. and Sandra Nolf of Meadville; a son, Jerry Neiswonger and his wife, Vickie, of New Bethlehem; nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Roy I. Neiswonger; five brothers, Jack, Joseph, Arlington “Barney,” Robert and Glenn Hilliard; and two sisters, Helen Keller and June Darr.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.
Interment will follow in the family plot in Oakland Cemetery, Distant.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God, 418 Brian Lane, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.