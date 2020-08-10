“Did you see the news about the latest wildfire in California?” Belle asked, “It’s terrible. I’m beginning to hate fire. I’m not even sure I want to have a bonfire to roast hot dogs and marshmallows tonight.”
“Oh dear,” Jan replied. “Hebrews says, ‘Our God is a consuming fire,’ (Hebrews 12:29 NKJV), and Jesus said He came to send fire on the earth. (See Luke 12:49.) I hope you’re not going to let a destructive fire turn you against God.”
“Of course not!” Belle exclaimed. “I guess I just hate wildfires. Nothing good can come from them. But what do you mean — Jesus came to send fire on the earth? I thought He came to bring peace.”
“There’s something wrong with both your ideas,” Jan declared, “but there are lots of other people who think the same way. It is true that wildfires can be dangerous and destructive, but fire suppression efforts in recent years have resulted in more dead wood, leaves, and other fuels being left on the ground. That causes more intense fires. More frequent, smaller fires might be better in the long run. Besides, fire actually helps the redwood trees because they are better able to withstand fires than some of the other trees. That means other small trees are destroyed giving the young redwoods more light and water so they can grow. Also, Jesus clearly said, ‘Do you suppose that I came to give peace on earth? I tell you, not at all, but rather division,’ (Luke 12:51 NKJV).”
“Wait a minute,” Belle protested. “You said Jesus came to send fire on the earth, and now you say He will cause division instead of peace. I don’t understand.”
It is hard to understand. We have statements like these: “Grace, mercy, and peace will be with you from God the Father and from the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of the Father, in truth and love,” (2 John 1:3 NKJV). How do we reconcile them with Jesus sending fire on the earth and bringing division?
If we look closely at Luke 12:49-53, it seems clear that Jesus is speaking about dedication. The fire He wants to kindle in our hearts is an all-consuming commitment to God and a complete desire to serve Him in spite of opposition from friends, family, or others. Some people who are truly devoted to God may find their zeal causes divisions in even their most intimate relationships. If their family and friends refuse to believe in Jesus, they may make fun of them or consider them as dead, or they may persecute them and try to force them back into their own way of believing.
Those who suffer such things can still have the most important kind of peace. As Jesus said, “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world,” (John 16:33 NKJV).
When we have God’s fire in our hearts, we should also have His love. As Jesus said, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind,” and “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” (See Matthew 22:37-40.) God has chosen love. Let us follow Him by loving even those who oppose us.
•
God Chooses Love
Our God could force us to serve Him
And cause us to cower in fear.
His iron hand could constrain us,
Souls parched and shriveled and sere.
But God chooses love to guide us,
Giving mercy and hope and grace.
Souls flourish in all His power,
Blessed with faith and joy and peace.
Sometimes, hearts committed to serving God can become distracted by all the “important” things that should be done. We need God’s help to decide which “urgent” things to do first.
•
Priorities
I heard Him calling, “Feed my sheep,”
And said, “Yes Lord, I will,”
But oh how hectic life can be!
I really meant to, still ...
His sheep keep going hungry
As I dither here and there.
I want to do His bidding,
But there’s never time to spare.
Lord, help me to prioritize.
Help me to understand
Which “urgent” things to leave undone
As I do what You have planned.
About eighteen years ago, a number of people made fighting a fire and recovering from it a priority. God’s love in their hearts urged them to help their neighbors, and with God’s help, New Bethlehem still lives.
•
Tried by Fire
Smoldering ruins,
Hopes, dreams, and memories
Lying in the ashes.
Yesterday and tomorrow
Tumbled together
In the conflagration of today.
Aspirations drown in jets of water,
And keepsakes wash down the gutter
with the soot,
But Patience dons a pair of work gloves
and starts to fill a dumpster
While Faith squares his shoulders
and begins to build again.
Love helps them both to ease an aching heart.
With such as these, and God,
the town still lives.
•
Bible Verses
Luke 12:49-53 (NKJV) — “I came to send fire on the earth, and how I wish it were already kindled! But I have a baptism to be baptized with, and how distressed I am till it is accomplished! Do you suppose that I came to give peace on earth? I tell you, not at all, but rather division. For from now on five in one house will be divided: three against two, and two against three. Father will be divided against son and son against father, mother against daughter and daughter against mother, mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.”
Matthew 22:37-40 (NKJV) — Jesus said to him, “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.”