NEW BETHLEHEM – An event to honor community heroes will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, at Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem.
The event will include fire truck rides, a concession stand, a vendor show, games, crafts, pet adoptions and more.
A special event will be held at 3 p.m. as New Bethlehem Mayor Tim Murray is duct taped.
For more information, contact Jessie Truitt at (814) 229-6652.
