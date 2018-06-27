BROCKWAY — 7eventh Time Down, a Christian rock band from Mount Vernon, Ky., will headlining the 2nd Annual Awaken Concert here, bringing their hit “God Is On The Move” to Taylor Memorial Park.
The band’s popularity has grown since “God Is On The Move” held the top chart spot for five weeks, and they are playing shows and festivals all across the country. Before coming to Brockway, the band will play in Fort Worth, Tex., at the Celebrate Freedom Festival, the River Rock Festival in Newry, Maine, and the Lexington Legends Faith Night Show in their home state.
“We were shocked that they said yes,” said one of the Awaken Committee members, Terry Young. “We started listening to various groups on You Tube and fell in love with 7eventh Time Down. They pretty much play everywhere, so we can’t believe they’re coming to Brockway.”
Young and his wife Shelli, with Tim Britton, TJ Britton, Patti Wilson, Paula Carlson, and Jamie Carlson make up the Awaken Committee. They organized their first Christian music event last year.
“For our first concert, it went very well,” Young said. “No real surprises. The area was great, the sound system was good, and the stage was perfect for the environment. We only promoted it for three months last year. We had a good turnout. This year, we’ve been talking about it all year.”
As with any show, the venue is responsible for getting the act to come to town, paying for room and board, and making sure the show runs smoothly.
“We’re responsible for everything — food, hotel, whatever,” Young said. “They show up and we take care of them. It’s all done by fundraisers and donations. We will be taking a love offering at the concert itself, and we will give 10 percent of that to the We Care Fund at the school.”
Fundraising last year was enough to bring the bands in for the first show and then book the bands for this year’s show.
“You have to get that money quickly,” Young said, listing hoagie sales, cinnamon roll sales, and donations from churches and the community as the income sources.
This year, the show booked 7eventh Time Down, the Alan Scott Band, A Day Awaits, We Are Vessel, and the Treasure Lake Church Worship Band.
“We need prayers for good weather and people to come,” Young said. “Our mission is to reach out to people who need help, to show people that Christ is here to help you.”
The show is Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. on the American Legion Stage at Brockway’s Taylor Memorial Park. The show is free and there will be food. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs. More information can be found at the Awaken Concert Facebook Page.
