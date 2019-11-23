FOXBURG — The evergreen has been associated with various meanings through the centuries by many cultures and is an iconic symbol of the holiday season in Western cultures. In the English language, evergreen is used to denote something of “enduring freshness, success and popularity.”
As the 2019 season comes to a close, Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts is offering “evergreen” holiday presentations. Tickets can be purchased online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or call to reserve: 724-659-3153.
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra BrassFoxburg’s Memorial Church of Our Father will be the exquisite setting for the 10th annual performance of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Brass on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.. The intimate atmosphere and superb acoustics of this stone church will resound with traditional Christmas favorites performed by some of the most celebrated brass musicians in the world. Be sure to reserve seats early; with limited seating in this beautiful neo-Gothic church, this performance is always a sell out. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for ARCA members and $5 for students.
For the Dec. 8 concert of the Pittsburgh Symphony Brass, please park at the AC Valley Medical Center, opposite the AC Valley Schools, up the hill from the church, one-half mile, on route 58. Shuttle service to the church will begin an hour before the performance, at 6 p.m.
Madrigal Dinner Theatre
A perennial Holiday favorite, the Madrigal Dinner Theatre, returns for two evenings, Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, returning to The Wolf’s Den Restaurant, 291 Timber Wolf Rd., Knox, PA 16232. Join for a holiday wassail toast, medieval feast and entertainment fit for a king and queen.
The Den is transformed into a medieval banquet hall with banners and coats of arms reminiscent of England in the Middle Ages. This re-creation of a medieval boar’s head festival dinner is replete with choral musical selections – madrigal songs and holiday carols – woven within a Christmas play with pageantry and costumes, all while enjoying a multi-course medieval feast and wassail toasts to the season.
The Madrigal Dinner Theatre has been a sell-out each year. Reserve early as seating is limited to only 104 guests. Performance: 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person.
Dave Wickerham on the Wurlitzer organARCA proudly presents the artistry and improvisational genius of audience favorite Dave Wickerham in his celebrated Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. in Lincoln Hall. According to an ARCA spokesperson, “No one makes the McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre organ sound more glorious, and, with his brilliant arrangements and improvisation of audience requests, no one entertains better! This is truly world-class theatre organ artistry from one of the kindest, gentlest and most generous souls… evidenced by the glow you will feel after having experienced his inspiring performance. You will be ready for the holidays with the joy and spirit of this concert.”
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for ARCA members and $5 for students.
Holiday Art Show & SaleThe Red Brick Gallery and Gift Shop presents its Eighth Annual Holiday Art Show & Sale now through December 22, featuring one-of -a-kind, high quality, original artisan gifts created by Red Brick Gallery Cooperative Artists. Gallery hours are Friday 1 – 5 p.m., Saturday 11 – 7 p.m. and Sunday, 12 – 4 p.m.
Christmas treesChristmas trees are available this year at the Red Brick Gallery. For a $20 donation to the Red Brick Gallery, one can bring home a fresh Christmas tree grown locally in Parker, Pa., to decorate for the holiday.